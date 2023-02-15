On loan Real Madrid star proves decisive for Milan in Champions League first leg

Real Madrid will be beginning their summmer planning for the transfer window and one of the big question marks is Brahim Diaz. The 23-year-old has been in good form for Milan on loan, and on Tuesday night proved he could make the difference on the biggest stage of all.

After just six minutes, Milan took the lead against Tottenham Hotspur, Brahim bundling in the rebound for the Rossoneri. It would end up being the only goal of the game, giving Milan a lead to take to London.

Brahim has played 26 times under Stefano Pioli, 20 of which were starts – during those games he has accumulated five goals and two assists. This is the second year of a two-year loan, at the end of which Milan have an option to make the deal permanent for €22m.

The San Siro erupts 🔴⚫️ Brahim Diaz scores for Serie A holders Milan…#UCL pic.twitter.com/bm8FVnVAOd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2023

Brahim Diaz gets the party started at the San Siro less than 10 minutes into the match. 👀 A dream start for Pioli's men. pic.twitter.com/meGqEsU4xE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 14, 2023

Real Madrid have a buyback option of just €25m however, meaning they essentially still control Brahim’s future, albeit at a cost. It will be a tricky decision for Los Blancos, with Milan keen to keep him, but also the potential absence of Marco Asensio to fill in, who is out of contract at the end of the season.