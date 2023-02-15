New Santiago Bernabeu pitch to get first usage from Real Madrid

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways domestically on Wednesday evening against Elche, having lost their last La Liga fixture against Mallorca 10 days ago.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Wednesday’s match when they take on the league’s bottom side, as they look to close the 11 point gap between themselves and leaders Barcelona.

Ancelotti’s side will certainly have no excuses when it comes to the surface of their home arena, with Relevo reporting that groundsmen have laid a brand new pitch in recent weeks, and its debut will be on Wednesday.

The pitch has had problems this season with dust and dirt, thought to have been caused by the construction work currently being done on the stadium. Club officials had complained about its condition, and the decision was made to lay new turf.

Real Madrid will hope that they can mark the pitch’s debut with a victory against Elche, as they look to reel in Barcelona in the La Liga title race.