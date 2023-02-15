Mikel Arteta to demand Arsenal make summer move for Barcelona target

Arsenal lost first place in the Premier League table on Wednesday evening following defeat at home to Manchester City, but Mikel Arteta’s side are still very much in with a crown of securing their first league title since 2004.

The Gunners have been in excellent form this season, and have surprised many with their performances. However, Arteta will hope to show that this campaign is not just a one-off, and is looking to improve his squad for next season.

They have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is desperate to sign for the La Liga leaders. They considered signing the 24-year-old in January, but he rejected a move in favour of staying at La Real until at least the end of the season.

He could still move to Arsenal, and Sport report that Arteta will demand that officials at the Premier League side sign the Spanish midfielder in the summer.

Zubimendi’s release clause at Real Sociedad sits at €60m, which Barcelona are unlikely to be unable to afford this summer, which could put Arsenal in pole position to secure his signature for next season.