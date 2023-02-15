Joao Felix’s lack of harmony with Atletico Madrid teammates revealed

After a difficult opening half of the season with Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix made the switch to Premier League giants Chelsea in January, albeit only on a loan deal until the summer.

However, the Blues are looking to secure a permanent signing for the Portuguese in the forthcoming transfer window, and the two clubs are reportedly closer to agreeing a fee for the 23-year-old.

One of the reasons for Felix’s willingness to leave Atleti was the breakdown in his relationship with head coach Diego Simeone, and the player is likely to seek a permanent move away in the summer should the Argentine remain in charge at the club.

However, it appears that Simeone is a more popular figure than Felix among the first team squad at Los Rojiblancos. Speaking on Cadena SER radio show El Larguero, journalist Miguel Martín Talavera stated that Felix has not kept in contact with many Atleti players since moving to Chelsea, and he expects the player to leave in the summer.

“I am sure that he will not return to Atletico, regardless of whether Simeone continues or not. He does not want to play for Atletico Madrid, neither with Simeone nor without him. He barely has a relationship with three players in the dressing room since he has left.”

Felix is the record transfer for Atletico Madrid, having signed from Benfica in 2019 for well in excess of €100m, but it could well be that he has played his final game in the Rojiblanco shirt.