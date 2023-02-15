Joao Cancelo denies falling out with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo has denied reports that it was a falling out between him and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that led to his loan move.

The Portuguese full-back was a key part of the City line-up going into the season, but made a loan switch to Bayern in January. The Bavarian side now have a €70m buy option too.

It was rumoured that relations with Guardiola had broken down, but speaking after Bayern’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, Cancelo told MD this was not the case.

“It’s a lie that I had a fight with Guardiola, a complete lie. I didn’t feel important to the team in recent games. I spoke to the coach and he agreed. I, the coach and the club decided that I had to leave, that it was the The best option for me. I like new opportunities and I have nothing against City.”

“There I took the step to reach the level I wanted to reach. I became the player I am today and I am very grateful to Pep and the club They gave everything to me and my family and I will never forget it.”

Cancelo was also flattered by links to Real Madrid, who supposedly made an offer for Cancelo before he joined Bayern.

“In football you never know and maybe I’ll come back when the season is over. Madrid’s offer? I don’t know anything but it’s a pleasure that one of the best clubs in the world is following me, it means I’m doing things right.”

Many Real Madrid fans were disappointed that Los Blancos did not move, or did not move successfully, for Cancelo. Widely regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, there are a number of doubts surrounding Dani Carvajal, as well as Ferland Mendy.

The former has struggled for form and with injuries regularly over recent seasons, with some losing faith in the Spanish international. Meanwhile Mendy has always been questioned for his offensive output, errors in defence during the month of January have brought about further calls for a replacement.