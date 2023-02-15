Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona deal completed for young MLS star

Due to their precarious financial situation, Barcelona failed to secure any signings in January, despite the departures of Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin to Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP respectively.

However, they did look to do deals for their B team, Barca Atletic. Lucas Roman was signed from Ferro, while a deal was agreed for LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo. The latter was expected to play a sporadic part in the first team, but his contract would be with the subsidiary.

However, the transfer fell through when paperwork was submitted 18 seconds after the January transfer window deadline closed, and a subsequent appeal was rejected. Barcelona were set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to push the transfer through.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the deal for Araujo has been finalised, in what is a big boost for Barcelona. The player will be registered with Barca Atletic, but can play for the first team in La Liga under his subsidiary contract. Araujo will jet into Catalonia on Thursday to start his Barca career.

Barcelona have been operating with Jules Kounde out of position at right back, but Araujo’s signing will certainly add depth to a problem area of the squad.