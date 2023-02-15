Erik ten Hag credits fellow Dutchman and Barcelona legend with club’s success this season

Barcelona and Manchester United will face off in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday at the Camp Nou. Both sides come into the fixture in excellent form, and both will have ambitions of winning the whole tournament.

After a few seasons in the wilderness, Barca look to be back to their best under Xavi Hernandez. Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag admitted that his side’s opponents are very good, and he credited his fellow countryman and Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff as being a reason being their success this season.

“Barcelona are playing their best football for several years. I like the values of this club. It has brought up so many big players and teams. I’m looking forward to facing them.

“You see the way Barcelona play, their inspiration is Johan Cruyff. It’s very clear. When you see the stats, Barcelona are impressive. They defend well, but I think their biggest skill is they have so much possession. One of Cruyff’s big sentences was when you have the ball the opponent can’t score.”

Cruyff was a revolutionary for Barcelona both on the pitch and in the dugout, and he has inspired many who have succeeded him as manager of the Blaugrana.