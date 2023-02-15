Eduardo Camavinga promises that Real Madrid will “fight until the end” for La Liga title

Real Madrid’s victory over Elche on Wednesday evening saw them move back to within eight points of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Two goals from Karim Benzema, along with stunning strikes from Marco Asensio and Luka Modric, ensured a commanding victory for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu over the league’s bottom placed side.

Barcelona still remain big favourites to win their first La Liga title in four years, but Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, speaking after the victory on Wednesday, has insisted that he and his teammates will continue to attempt to retain their crown.

“Here, nothing is impossible. We saw it last season in the Champions League, and we are going to fight until the end.”

Camavinga played as the deepest player of Real Madrid’s midfield three against Elche, having been utilised as a left back in recent weeks, due to the injury suffered by his countryman Ferland Mendy against Atletico Madrid last month, which has ruled him out until April. The 20-year-old stated that he prefers playing in midfield, but has been willing to be utilised in defence to help his team.

“I like playing as a pivot more. I’m not a fullback, but I’ve played there to help the team. Today I was a pivot and I’m happy.”

Real Madrid will look to narrow the gap to Barcelona to five points on Saturday when they travel to face Osasuna, with Xavi Hernandez’s side not playing against Cadiz until Sunday.