Chelsea and Atletico Madrid move closer to figure for Joao Felix transfer

Chelsea are willing to buy Joao Felix outright from Atletico Madrid, as per Cadena SER.

The Blues are content with his (relatively few) performances since arriving in London, and owner Todd Boehly is willing to make the deal a permanent one. The figure being discussed for his signature is around €80m.

For Felix and Atletico Madrid, the deal hinges on one significant factor – Diego Simeone. After Felix’s comments on Simeone in recent weeks, it has become even clearer that the two do not get on.

If Diego Simeone leaves Los Colchoneros in the summer, then Felix intends to return to Atletico. If Simeone should stay, then Felix would look for an exit. The pair will not attempt to make the situation work again, and for his part, Felix is enjoying himself in the Premier League and would happily remain at Chelsea.

If Atletico Madrid’s many problems of late can be summarised into one key issue, this might be it. The club’s two largest investments are diametrically opposed and can no longer coexist. It means that whatever happens, Atleti are facing a significant summer which may define the direction of the club in the coming seasons.