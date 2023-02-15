Barcelona release squad list, two major absences confirmed for Manchester United clash

Barcelona have released their squad list for their upcoming Europa League clash with Manchester United, with two key absences taking the headlines.

Neither Sergio Busquets nor Ousmane Dembele will be available for the first leg of the Europa League Playoff, taking place at Camp Nou at 18:45 CEST.

Both had picked up injuries in in early February and were widely expected to miss the match, although if Busquets had recovered particularly quickly there was a chance he might have been in the squad.

Otherwise Xavi Hernandez has the rest of his side available, but has called up youngsters Marc Casado (midfielder) and Angel Alarcon (forward) to add extra depth to the side.

If the Villarreal match this past weekend was anything to go by, Raphinha will likely start on the right side of attack in Dembele’s absence. The Brazilian has been in mixed form of late, scoring twice and assisting once in his last three games, but also giving the ball away often.

Xavi has been opting for a four-man midfield lately, and against the Yellow Submarine he kept that structure in place, putting Franck Kessie in for Sergio Busquets. The Ivorian provides less control for Barcelona, but has physically gives the Blaugrana far more capacity.