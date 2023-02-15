Barcelona courts set date for Dani Alves’ new bail hearing

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves continues to remain in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, having been charged with sexual assault following an incident at a nightclub in the city at the end of last year.

Alves was originally denied bail, having been deemed as a flight risk, which has meant that he has been imprisoned since being charged in mid January. However, his legal team have been working on getting him out of jail on a provisional basis.

According to Sport, they have been successful in this regard, and the presiding judge will hear arguments from both the prosecution and defence on Thursday morning at 10am CET.

Should Alves’ legal team be successful, he will be allowed to leave prison on a temporary basis, but would return if he is found guilty during his trial, the date for which has yet to be announced.

However, if he is denied bail for a second time, former Barcelona star Alves will be imprisoned for the foreseeable future.