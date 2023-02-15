Analysis: Should Real Madrid go for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if they cannot sign Jude Bellingham?

With Florentino Perez likely to stick to his transfer policy of recent years by making just one big signing this summer, there will likely be limits on Carlo Ancelotti’s squad being strengthened ahead of next season.

Problems at right back, as well as a lack of strength in depth in attacking positions, are likely to be overlooked with club officials desperate to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is likely to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, with his contract expiring in two years and the player appearing to have no intention of signing a new one. Real Madrid have made the Englishman their top target for this summer, but they are expected to have a battle on their hands to secure his signature.

Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all expected to be in the running this summer, with will see Real Madrid have to compete with some of the best clubs in Europe in order to sign Bellingham, and with all three playing in the player’s homeland, Los Blancos could be at a disadvantage.

Cadena SER, as per Diario AS, have reported that should club officials fail to sign Bellingham, they will shift their focus to Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian international has taken Europe by storm this season, and has been in exceptional form for Napoli.

The 22-year-old has a remarkable 11 goals and 14 assists in 23 games in his first season in a major European league, and has helped Napoli to amass a big lead at the top of Serie A. His talent is unquestionable, but should Real Madrid make a move for him in the summer?

Kvaratskhelia typically operates on the left on Napoli’s front three, so would likely be competing with Vinicius Jr should he make the switch to the Spanish capital. With Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and potentially Brahim Diaz that can all also play on the wings for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, it is not a position that requires a priority signing, and especially one that is likely to cost close to €100m.

The striker position is one that is much more pressing for Real Madrid in attack. With Karim Benzema now aged 35, and with his fitness starting to become an issue, a solid alternative is imperative for this summer, and Kvaratskhelia doesn’t fit the bill as a striker.

It’s understandable why Real Madrid want Bellingham, with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric reaching the twilights of their respective careers, and Bellingham would be something that can hold down a regular position at the club for the next ten years alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, with Vinicius also being 22, signing Kvaratskhelia doesn’t seem like a smart signing as a big money deal, even if he is undeniably brilliant, unless the club are planning on selling the Brazilian. A smarter move would be for Kvaratskhelia’s club teammate Victor Osimhen, who is also in red hot form this season, and would probably command a similar fee.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can beat off the trio of Premier League challengers to sign Jude Bellingham. However, if not, it may be worth spreading funds to improve options at both right back and striker, rather than signing another young exciting winger.

