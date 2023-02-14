Valencia confirm appointment of iconic ex-players to guide them away from relegation

Valencia have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Baraja as their new manager.

The former Valencia midfielder, who spent 11 years at Mestalla as a player and won two La Liga titles, will take over the reins at his former club. He will attempt to guide Los Che to safety, with the side currently sitting in 18th place, one point away from safety.

Alongside him will be another former Valencia legend in Carlos Marchena. The World Cup-winning central defender will be his assistant, with both arriving on deals which are believed to be until the end of the season.

Baraja has managed previously at Real Zaragoza, Tenerife, Sporting Gijon, Rayo Vallecano and Elche, although without great success. He left La Romareda in 2020 after just ten points in ten games.

They take over from Voro, Valencia’s serial caretaker manager, who oversaw three defeats in his time in charge. It looked as if Valencia might trust him until the end of the season, but the desperate situation has forced the Valencia board into action. He had been put in charge after Gennaro Gattuso informed the club he could not turn the situation around.

After widespread fan protests on Saturday, Baraja and Marchena should at least have the backing of the fans while they try to save Valencia. They face Getafe next, who are below them in 19th, in what looks like a massive relegation tie.