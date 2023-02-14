Two factors will determine Luka Modric’s Real Madrid future

Luka Modric has been a fantastic servant for Real Madrid, since joining from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012. The Croatian international has made 465 appearances in the famous white jersey, and has won a plethora of trophies.

Saturday’s Club World Cup final victory over Al Hilal was Modric’s 22th honour as a Real Madrid player, but it remains to seen whether he will add any more before his team at the club is over.

His contract in the Spanish capital expires this summer, and aged 37, he may be moved on as the next generation is prioritised by club officials, especially if Jude Bellingham is signed from Borussia Dortmund.

Marca report that Modric’s contract situation will depend of whether Real Madrid can beat off several Premier League sides to secure Bellingham’s signature. Furthermore, the Croatian may not be offered a renewal if fellow midfielder Toni Kroos opts to sign a new deal.

It appears that Modric is not considered to be a priority for Real Madrid club officials, and his 11-year stay could well be over at the end of this season.