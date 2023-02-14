Top La Liga keeper tipped for Tottenham Hotspur move in the summer

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with current stopper Hugo Lloris having had a fairly poor season. The French international has made a number of high profile mistakes, and club officials are set to replace him for next season.

One of Spurs’ top targets for Lloris’ replacement has been Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou. The 31-year-old had a fantastic World Cup for Morocco last year, and interest in his services has been heightened as a result.

Fichajes report that Bono rejected a move to North London in January, but the Premier League side are likely to be back in the summer with another offer. However, Spurs have been told to pursue another La Liga keeper in the shape of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

The two clubs have formed a relationship over the last few seasons, which has seen three players (Kieran Trippier, Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty) swap Spurs for Atleti, and agent Haydn Dodge, as per CaughtOffside, reckons that the English side could use the bond between the clubs to their advantage.

“I know Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou is right at the top of their list so I expect them to try and do something there in the summer. However, I’d also expect Jan Oblak to come into the picture considering Spurs’ strong relationship with Atletico Madrid.”

Oblak has been a fantastic servant for Atletico Madrid since joining from Benfica in 2014, but this season could be his final one, if he opts to swap La Liga for the Premier League.