Serie A giants still fighting to sign out of contract Real Madrid star

Next season, Real Madrid could be left with just three forwards in their first team squad. Club officials are looking to orchestrate a departure for outcast Eden Hazard, while Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are out of contract in the summer.

Mariano is almost certain to leave, but Asensio is more likely to stay at the club, despite interest from across Europe. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be able to negotiate with Real Madrid officials over a new deal, but there is still an expectation that he will sign on the dotted line.

Nevertheless, Italian giants AC Milan remain very interested in a move for Asensio, as they aim to sign him on a free ahead of next season. Calciomercato report that the Rossoneri will offer him the chance to be a regular starter, something he is not in the Spanish capital.

Asensio has affirmed his desire to continue at Real Madrid for years to come, but it remains to seen whether the lure of regular first team football will turn his head.