Sergio Ramos declares plans to remain in football after retirement

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is not certain of his future beyond this June, but he is clear on what he intends to do when he finishes his playing career.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the Parc des Princes this summer, and it is not yet clear whether he will stay at PSG or move on. Neither is it clear if Ramos would attempt to remain in European football, go further afield or even end his playing career.

Speaking in an interview with UEFA ahead of PSG’s tie with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Ramos admitted that first of all he would be spending more time with his family.

“I invest a lot of time in football, and I’ve not had time for family. So when I retire I’ll spend two years dedicated to my children’s upbringing, experiencing everyday things which you can’t do alongside football, like skiing, taking the kids on holiday with no pressure, taking them to tennis classes – a normal life.”

However he is well aware that the itch will come calling sooner or later.

“I’ll have to be more on top of my businesses, but ultimately what gives me adrenaline and fires me up is football. I’ve done it my whole life and it’s what I do best. I can see myself being a [club] president, a sporting director or coach.”

No doubt if Ramos wanted to run for Real Madrid President, he would enjoy the majority support. Ramos is one of the biggest characters in the history of Spanish football, and certainly the prospect of having him as a coach is a mouth-watering prospect for many fans. Few have seen the success or variety of coaches that Ramos has either, which may provide a good basis for a career in management.