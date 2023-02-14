Ronald Araujo delighted with Barcelona progress

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is enjoying his role as the defensive mainstay of the team.

The Uruguayan international found himself at the centre of controversy at the end of 2022 due to an ongoing club vs country row.

He accepted a 2022 World Cup call up from Uruguay ahead of the tournament, despite carrying an injury, with Barcelona openly admitting their disagreement to the move.

Barcelona eventually relented over the situation, to allow Araujo to join up with Diego Alonso’s side, and prove his fitness ahead of the Qatar tournament.

The situation eventually proved to be an issue for both parties, as Araujo was unable to play a significant role at the World Cup, and Barcelona’s recalled him early from Qatar.

However, despite the controversy, Araujo’s reputation as one of the top central defenders in world football has endured, and the 23-year-old is ready to take his next step as a top level defender.

“I think I’m in the best moment since the coach (Xavi) arrived. We’re working well. The results are visible and I’m happy”, as per reports from Marca.