Real Sociedad keep up Champions League push with Espanyol win

Real Sociedad have maintained their drive for a Champions League qualification spot with a 3-2 win at Espanyol.

La Real wrapped up the extended weekend period with a valuable three points on the road in Catalonia as they remain in third place in La Liga.

Both sides created chances in a busy opening period at the RCDE Stadium with Takefusa Kubo eventually hammering the away side in front.

That advantage was extended at the start of a busy second period, via Alexander Sorloth’s tap in, before Leandro Cabrera’s own goal clinched the win.

The hosts did rally late on, with goals from Sergi Darder and Brian Olivan, but La Real held on for a crucial three points in Barcelona.

Up next for Real Sociedad is a home tie with Celta Vigo this weekend, as the top four pressure continues to mount on them, and Espanyol head off to rivals Elche.

