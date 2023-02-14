Real Madrid star reveals that he almost joined Barcelona before Los Blancos move

Real Madrid and Barcelona have often competed to sign the best young players in the world in recent years, with the majority of those being from South America.

Both clubs were after wonderkid forward Endrick Felipe last year, with Real Madrid beating off Barca, as well as several other top clubs in Europe, to secure the signing of the 16-year-old, who will join Carlo Ancelotti’s side next summer.

Endrick isn’t the only Brazilian youngster that both clubs were after. Before joining Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo was wanted by Barcelona when he was still at Santos. In an interview with Goal, as per MD, the 22-year-old revealed that he was very close to joining the Blaugrana, despite his desire to join their El Clasico rivals.

“I had two shirts: one for Barca and one for Real Madrid, and I had to choose. It was very easy for me to choose, but everything was agreed with Barcelona. I didn’t expect Real Madrid to come. It was a scare but then one of the happiest moments of my life.”

Rodrygo added his seventh trophy in Real Madrid colours last week, as Los Blancos won the Club World Cup for a record fifth time. The Brazilian has gone on to become a regular in Real Madrid colours, and will hope to achieve more success at the club before the season is out.