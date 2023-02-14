Real Madrid draw up Karim Benzema replacement list

Real Madrid are starting to plan for the post Karim Benzema era in Madrid in 2023.

Benzema has risen to become Los Blancos’ talisman in recent years with the Spanish giants looking to challenge across domestic and European fronts.

The Frenchman’s goals and crucial performances have elevated his role in the Spanish capital with the veteran striker securing the 2022 Ballon d’Or award ahead of his age old rivals.

However, despite his incredible return in Madrid, the club are planning for the long term future, beyond his retirement, with two candidates highlighted as his successor.

As per reports from ESPN, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a key target for the club, alongside Brazilian international Richarlison.

Both players are currently settled at their current sides, with Benzema under contract until 2024, but the next 12 months could change the picture, as Real Madrid look to focus their efforts on bringing in a long term replacement for Benzema in Madrid.