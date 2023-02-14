Real Madrid in danger of losing wonderkid defender this summer

Real Madrid Castilla have been flying this season. Raul Gonzalez’s side sit second in the Primera Federacion Group 1 table, just two points behind leaders Alarcon.

After 23 matches, Castilla have lost just twice, with the last of those being at the start of October. They are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches, and are closing in on the record of 19 successive games without defeat.

One of the top performers for Castilla this season has been Rafa Marin. The 20-year-old has been a rock in the centre of the defence for Raul’s side, and he is considered to be one of the best in the team for leadership.

However, his contract at Real Madrid expires next summer, and both parties have yet to agree terms, which has alerted clubs to his availability. Diario AS report that Chelsea and RB Leipzig are among the clubs keeping tabs of the Spaniard’s situation.

Marin’s intention is to sign on at Real Madrid, and the club could do with tying down one of their most promising young players for the foreseeable future.