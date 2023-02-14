Real Madrid fans to be disappointed as Florentino Perez plans to adhere to transfer strategy

Real Madrid are expected to stick to the same strategy they have implemented in recent years during the transfer market this summer.

Los Blancos have with exceptions pursued one star signing each summer since Eden Hazard joined in 2019, while attempting to furnish that with another established top level player on a free contract. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are the most recent examples.

According to Jose Felix Diaz in Marca, Los Blancos intend to stick to that strategy this summer. Many believe Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be the star in this equation, although with significant competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, there are some doubts about who the major signing will be should the English midfielder be repatriated.

There is little known about the bargain deal they will go for, but Real Madrid have signed Fran Garcia back from Rayo Vallecano for next season. He will compete at the left-back spot.

That is set to be the only difference to previous years – Los Blancos may fill out their squad with low-cost deals for young players, but the intention is to turn to the academy for those rotational roles. Part of this also depends on how their attempts to renew deals go, with Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio all out of contract in the summer too.

While turning to the academy migth be a cost-effective and smart solution, the reality is that neither Los Blancos nor Carlo Ancelotti have a great record of handing chances to youngsters from Castilla. It would be a radical key change for Ancelotti to make a Castilla player a regularly contributing member of the squad.