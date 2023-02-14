Real Madrid eyeing up shock move for sensational Serie A forward

Florentino Perez is always looking to add the world’s best players to the Real Madrid, as he seeks European domination for the club. It has worked up until now, but he is not likely to rest on his laurels.

Having had a great time of things last season, Real Madrid have been less dominant this time around. Despite having won two trophies already, they sit 11 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, albeit having played a game less.

Although they are unlikely to have an influx of signings this summer, Real Madrid officials appear to be planning ahead, and Fichajes report that they are lining up a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international has been a sensation since moving from his homeland last summer, and has registered 11 goals and 14 assists in 23 games in his first season in a major European league.

Real Madrid are well aware of his talents, and a move over the next couple of years is possible, although Napoli will certainly be unwilling to part with one of their stars so easily.