Real Madrid Castilla closing in on remarkable league record

Real Madrid’s youth academy hosts some of the most exciting wonderkids in Spanish football. They have been allowed to shine at the club’s second team, Real Madrid Castilla, and their current squad is certainly blossoming.

Castilla, managed by Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, sit second in Primera Federacion Group 1, two points behind leaders Alcorcon, and two ahead of Deportivo La Coruna. The young Los Blancos have been in exceptional form this season, and Saturday’s 2-1 away victory over Cordoba was an impressive result.

The win last weekend also extended Castilla’s unbeaten run to a remarkable 17 matches, with their last loss coming against Alarcon at the start of October. Raul’s side are closing in on the league record for an unbeaten streak, which is currently held by Racing Santander, who went 19 matches without defeat last season.

The feat is perhaps more impressive when you consider that several Castilla players have missed matches for a variety of reasons. Some, including Sergio Arribas, have been absent as they have been called up to Carlo Ancelotti’s first team, while others, such as Uruguayan striker Alvaro Rodriguez, have missed games due to international duty.

The young Real Madrid side will harbour hopes of promotion into the second tier of Spanish football, having last played there in the 2013/14 season. Raul’s charges have the belief, and club officials have surely taken notice of their impressive displays.