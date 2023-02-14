Premier League clubs make early moves to sign €100m Barcelona star

With Barcelona’s current financial situation, at least one big sale is expected this summer in order to help balance the books at the club, while also allowing for incomings to be signed.

That big departure could be Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old has rarely started this season under Xavi Hernandez, and he was an unused substitute during Sunday’s victory over Villarreal.

Despite his lack of starts, Xavi has backed Fati to be at the long for a long time under his stewardship, but it appears that Premier League clubs are keen for that not be the case.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, as per CaughtOffside, has confirmed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all made preliminary contact with Fati’s representatives over a summer move to England.

“Clubs from the Premier League have made contact on the player’s side, which is also why Barcelona are distancing themselves from the speculation because they are not the ones involved in any talks yet.

“It’s very plausible that Fati could cost somewhere in the region of €100m, which would be a club record fee for many of the suitors interested and a big price compared to his form right now.”

Barcelona want to keep their number 10 at the club, but with pressure on the club to bring money in this summer, they have be forced into a sale.