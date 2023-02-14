Liverpool star considered to be a “priority signing” by La Liga giants

In exactly one week’s time, Liverpool will host Real Madrid for their first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. Both clubs met in the final of last year’s competition, and the Reds will be looking to get revenge for having lost that game.

Roberto Firmino came on as a substitute in that game for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he has regularly been a squad player this season, following the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. The Brazilian has been at the club since 2015, having joined from German side Hoffenheim.

However, his eight-year stay at Liverpool could be over this summer, with his contract at the end of the season. With his reduced prominence in Klopp’s squad, the 31-year-old may opt to look for a new challenge and more regular first team football.

One of his possible destinations could be Real Madrid’s city rivals. Todofichajes report that Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Firmino, should he choose to leave Liverpool as a free agent. Diego Simeone is a big fan of the forward, and sees him as a priority signing for Los Rojiblancos this summer.

Firmino would certainly add depth to the Atletico Madrid squad, with Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay all already at the club. Joao Felix will also return from his loan at Chelsea in the summer, but is expected to leave if Simeone remains in charge.