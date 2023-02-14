La Liga side looking to sign Real Madrid wonderkid this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has made it known that it has been difficult for him to bleed through young players into the first team squad at Real Madrid this season.

The likes of Sergio Arribas and Mario Martin has been called upon on occasion by Ancelotti, but no youth players have featured regularly in the Italian’s squad. This may well be why Real Madrid Castilla have done so well this season, with Raul’s side just two points off the top of Primera Federacion Group 1.

This has had a knock-on effect, which has meant that promising youngsters have been sent on loan rather than played for Castilla. One of these is Julen Jon Guerrero, who is regarded as one of the top talents in the Real Madrid youth system.

The 18-year-old was sent on loan to Amorebieta in January for the second half of the season, having rarely featured under Raul for Castilla. His lack of minutes may cause him to leave at the end of the season, and Athletic Club are looking to make a move in the summer for the teenager, according to Fichajes.

The young midfielder’s father, Julen Guerrero Lopez, was a club legend at the Basque side, and he could be set to follow in his father’s footstep in his father’s footsteps, although Real Madrid will be keen to hold on to him.