Javier Tebas issues scathing response to RFEF president after Superleague claim

It’s safe to say that Javier Tebas is not the most popular man in Spanish football. The La Liga president has regularly had run-ins with several figures across the sport, most notably Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.

Tebas has now responded angrily to RFEF president Luis Rubiales, who stated to Europa Press, as per MD, that Tebas was the “best ambassador for the European Super League”.

Tebas has been strong in his condemnation of the Super League, and he did not take Rubiales’ comments lightly. In a string of tweets posted to his official Twitter account, Tebas stated that Rubiales’ feelings are not reflected by those in football’s governing bodies.

“The president of the RFEF lives in another world, and shows his ignorance in economic data, television and such. By the way, in UEFA, they do not think the same as he does in his statement.”

El presidente de la @rfef vive en otro mundo, y muestra su desconocimiento en datos económicos, televisión etc. Por cierto en @UEFA, no opinan los mismo que "Rubí" a esta afirmación👇 Rubiales: “Tebas es el mejor embajador de la Superliga” https://t.co/zO4slJhMZc vía @diarioas — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) February 14, 2023

“TV audiences go up, stadiums are filled, losses are controlled, but Rubiales’ analysis is that LaLiga should follow the example of competitions ruined by the RFEF and a streamers event, in which they disguise themselves as clowns. I don’t get that out of my amazement.”

Las audiencias de TV suben, los estadios se llenan, se controlan las pérdidas; pero el análisis de Rubiales es que LaLiga debería seguir el ejemplo de unas competiciones arruinadas por la RFEF y de un evento de streamers en el que se disfrazan de payaso. No salgo de mi asombro 🔽 pic.twitter.com/xODqQ9A6TG — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) February 14, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Rubiales will issue a response to Tebas’ strong words, but the La Liga president is evidently someone who never backs down from a fight.

