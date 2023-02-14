Jakub Jankto’s ex-wife admitted she was “afraid” he wouldn’t be accepted after coming out

On Monday, Jakub Jankto became the first active international footballer to be openly homosexual. The Czech Republic midfielder also became the first La Liga player to come out, and is the third active player to have done so, after Josh Cavallo and Jake Daniels.

With help from Relevo, Jankto posted an emotional video to social media in which he issued a heartfelt speech about his feelings surrounding his sexuality. His confession was met with widespread support, including from former Barcelona star Neymar Jr.

"All human beings have the right to be whatever they want and whoever they want to be." 💙 Neymar extends his support to Jakub Jankto. pic.twitter.com/bex47um6P3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2023

Jankto has a son with ex-wife Marketa Ottomanska, and she stated her pride in her former husband, although she admitted that the footballer confided in her that he was worried that he wouldn’t be accepted as a gay player, as per Marca.

“I am very proud that he has been able to gather the strength to make it public. He is the first active footballer to announce it. The only ones who had admitted it are those who are retired, everyone else keeps it secret. They are afraid of what people say.

“I was afraid that people would not accept him as he is. I was stressed about it. I think people will love him as much as they do now. All you have to do is be kind. There are still many who write him private messages and threaten him. It is appalling that this is still happening today.”

The Getafe midfielder is currently on loan in his homeland at Sparta Prague, but he is expected to return to Spain this summer.