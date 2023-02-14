“It’s not a problem for Real Madrid” – Carlo Ancelotti contradicts Pep Guardiola comments

Real Madrid are 11 points behind Barcelona and fighting for their season on all fronts, with knockout ties against Barcelona and Liverpool to come. According to Carlo Ancelotti though, their all or nothing situation has little to do with the fact they won a Champions League and La Liga double last season.

Los Blancos started the season well, and were almost flawless in before the World Cup, until the final two weeks. Since Qatar, Real Madrid have struggled for fitness and form.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s tie with Elche on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola was referenced to him. The former Barcelona and current Manchester City boss had said that ‘We are not the same after winning’, and Ancelotti was asked if that same issue of hunger might be affecting his side this season.

“I don’t think it’s a problem for Real Madrid. The impression I have is that winning helps you win. When you win you feel things you want to repeat. Repeating is motivation for us. The parties, the celebrations… and on the other hand, if you win, you prevent the other team from having that feeling.”

“We have a disadvantage in LaLiga, but we’re going to fight,” Ancelotti added.

Whether it is an issue of hunger on, there is no denying that there is correlation between winning the greatest honours available. Real Madrid have bucked that trend in Europe, over the last decade, but have failed to put back to back league wins together since 2008. In Ancelotti’s case, he failed to win a major trophy the year after he brought home the Champions League in 2014.