‘I invited Florentino Perez and Javier Tebas for dinner, left them alone in a room’ – presenter recounts stunt

Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid, and Javier Tebas, President of La Liga, famously do not get on. The two naturally have shared and clashing interests due to the nature of their jobs, but there have been many more clashes of late.

Especially since the advent of The Superleague, Perez and Tebas have been at loggerheads for years. In particular, Tebas is not afraid to take shots at Perez in public.

Speaking on Cadena Cope (via Marca), former presenter Jose Ramon de la Morena remembered a fateful evening when he tried to get the pair to reconcile their differences, inviting them round for dinner without revealing the guest list.

“They came to my house for dinner, I left them alone and went to watch a series with my wife. I think that they do a lot of damage to each other. The interests are so distant that there is a brutal gap between the two.”

While de la Morena might have a big enough house to separate himself from the two, one can imagine that it might not have been the most peaceful conditions in which to be enjoying some light entertainment. Tebas and Perez seem destined to operate in opposition for as long as they are both in power.