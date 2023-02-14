“I don’t like it” – Barcelona youngster admits he doesn’t enjoy the lifestyle of being a star

Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde has exploded onto the scene this season in similar fashion to the likes of Pedri and Gavi before him, winning a place in the Barcelona starting XI this season. To the shock and surprise of many, it led to his international debut, at the World Cup no less. Yet Balde has admitted that there are negatives that come with his new-found fame too.

Still just 19, Balde was well-known around La Masia as one of the brighter prospects, but after making his senior debut last season, looked as if he would be spending much more time with Barca Atletic. However a strong preseason with Xavi Hernandez this summer persuaded the coach to give him a shot, and Balde has not looked back since.

His early season form was sufficiently impressive that when Jose Gaya dropped out of the Spanish World Cup squad, Luis Enrique called on Balde. In the space of just three months, Balde became one of the most recognised faces in Spain.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sport, the 19-year-old admitted that the fame is not something he enjoys naturally, after being asked how his life had changed.

“I try to do the same things as always, but it is true that when I go out, people recognise me…”

“I don’t like being recognised a lot on the street, really, because maybe one day you want to be calm and people recognise you… But hey, they are things you have to go through.”

The interviewer, Ivan San Antonio, responded that it was a perk of the job.

“Yes, but I don’t like it,” Balde clarified.