Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona plan for blossoming star amid Chelsea links

Barcelona have a number of forwards at their disposal, and for younger players looking to make the breakthrough, it is a tricky path to plot towards senior success currently. That has attracted interest in one of their brightest attacking talents.

Admittedly Chelsea look no easier a side to break into currently, having spent around €330m in reinforcements in January. Seemingly they are interested in 21-year-old Morocco international Ez Abde, who is currently on loan at Osasuna.

In his column with Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is unaware of any formal interest for Abde.

“No, I’m not aware of any talks between Chelsea and Abde at this stage. Chelsea are linked with many players every day but nothing concrete yet. Barcelona will decide at the end of the season, they want to keep the player quiet now.”

Abde broke into the Barcelona side during an injury crisis last season, standing out for his electric dribbling ability and fearless play. At Osasuna this season he has been in and out of the side, showing some of his ability in moments too.

There is a general consensus that while Abde is a raw player, the raw ability he has to beat a defender is reasonably rare.