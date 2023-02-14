Fabrizio Romano responds to reports of deal between Barcelona and Evan Ndicka

Barcelona have acquired a taste for free agent signings in recent summers, as they seek to sanitise their finances and remain competitive at the same time. Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen have both arrived on free deals in the last two summers, and Eintracht Frankfurt Evan N’Dicka is rumoured to be the next on the way.

Sport1 in Germany have reported that the two have a deal for N’Dicka to head to Barcelona once his contract expires, which follows on from similar reports at the end of January.

However speaking to Caught Offside in his Daily Substack column, Fabrizio Romano explained that various clubs were still interested in him.

“I’m told nothing has been decided yet for N’Dicka. Barcelona are among 5/6 top clubs informed on his situation but I’ve nothing confirmed on an agreement at this stage.”

The Blaugrana already possess a solid base of four central defenders, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen normally occupying a starting role. Eric Garcia has seen less minutes of late.

However if Barcelona do intend on using Kounde as a right-back, as has been the case in 2023, then it might make a deal for N’Dicka more sensible to give them increased depth.