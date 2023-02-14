Fabrizio Romano confirms that out of contract Serie A defender is “aware” of La Liga interest

There is bound to be plenty of movement in the free agent market this summer, as clubs look to bag themselves a bargain ahead of next season.

La Liga sides will be no different, and both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are already making moves in order to secure signings. The pair are both interested in Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij, whose deal at the Italian giants expires at the end of June.

However, the player himself confirmed, as per Fabrizio Romano, that he is in talks to extend his stay at the Nerazzurri beyond this season.

“We have a very good relationship with the Inter board. We’re in talks over a new contract, so let’s see what happens.”

De Vrij also confirmed that he is aware of clubs in La Liga looking to secure his services his summer.

“My agent told me (about the interest). I’m focused on the games, but we’ll see.”

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have both made it clear that they are looking to strengthen in defence for next season, but it remains to be seen whether either club can secure the signing of de Vrij.