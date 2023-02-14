Fabio Capello gives Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti special praise amid Brazil speculation

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he is content with life at Real Madrid, but as the Brazil remains vacant, the links betwen him and the Selecao refuse to die down. According to Fabio Capello, Brazil won’t find a better Italian to do the job.

On Friday it was reported that Ancelotti and Brazil had a deal for him to take over at the end of the season. The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) then released a public statement denying those claims, while Ancelotti would say that he intends to be at Real Madrid until they threw him out after the World Club Cup final on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Rai, as carried by Marca, Capello explained that Ancelotti was the best ever Italian manager.

“Ancelotti is a great coach, the greatest we have had in Italy, he is the best of all because winning everywhere is difficult.”

Ancelott has won titles in each of the five major European leagues, as well as Champions Leagues in Italy and Spain.

Capello believes that the Brazil post would be a dream job for Ancelotti though.

“It’s an interesting idea, very beautiful. Coaching a national team is very different, but managing Brazil for him could be a dream at the end of his career, as it was for me the England bench. I hope it will be so.”

Capello should have a fairly good idea of what he is talking about, having managed three of the same clubs in Milan, Roma and Real Madrid. Ancelotti appears to be enjoying an Indian Summer in his managerial career, having looked like he was moving away from the top level of coaching at Everton before he took the Real Madrid job.