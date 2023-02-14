Carlo Ancelotti confirms Vinicius Junior replacement after suspension

Real Madrid are gradually regaining players for the cause, after a series of injuries left them stretched in early February and January. On Wednesday night at 21:00, Los Blancos face bottom side Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In theory it should be a routine encounter, although Los Franjiverdes made life difficult for them last season at home. Real Madrid will also be without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended after seeing his fifth yellow card of the season against Real Mallorca.

Speaking ahead of the Elche game, Carlo Ancelotti had a clear idea of what he would be doing without Vinicius.

“Rodrygo will play in his position.”

The Italian manager was also quizzed on the other potential absentees.

“[Thibaut] Courtois will not be there tomorrow, I hope he will be there for Saturday against Osasuna. Eder Militao returns, Lucas [Vazquez] returns… We have the loss of Kroos, who has a problem.”

The German is out with a case of Gastroentiritis. Los Blancos will be desperate to get Courtois back for that Osasuna match, with Liverpool just a week away now in the Champions League.

In theory, Elche should not present too many problems for them at home. Although they have improved under Pablo Machin, and finally got their first win against Villarreal in their last game. Cynics might say it is a convenient game for Vinicius to be suspended for, with Atletico Madrid coming up on the horizon too.