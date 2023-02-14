Brazilian agent Andre Cury confirms Barcelona offer for 17-year-old wonderkid

Brazilian agent Andre Cury has opened up on the future of starlet Vitor Roque, who has been attracting admiring glances from European shores.

The 17-year-old has been impressing for Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores before the World Cup, and was Brazil’s joint-top scorer at the South American under-20 Championships, as the Selecao ran out winners.

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Roque as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and want to bring him in to learn from and back up the Polish hitman.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, via MD, Cury explained that Athletico PR had already received offers for Roque from three European countries.

“There was already a proposal, but it was rejected. There was an English club, I don’t want to give names, a Spanish club that already made an offer, an Italian one. We got more or less a value of €25m, and we immediately rejected it, because I understand that the player has a higher value than that, because even in Brazil some players are being sold for €20m.”

The Catalan daily confirmed the offer as being from Barcelona, while the English team interested is thought to be Arsenal.

Cury went on to say he thought Roque was perfect for European football.

“He has managed to show that he has all the physical, mental and technical characteristics to be playing for a great club in Europe. He and Yuri Alberto are two players who work hard physically and contribute a lot to the team and are modern players, things that are scarce. The great 9s in Europe are old, like Benzema, Cavani, Lewandowski, and they will open a gap for these players.”

Short and stout, Roque is a quick and agile forward that possesses sufficient strength to hold off defenders. Although he prefers to play centrally, he can move out wide and is quite capable of linking play with the midfield. Barcelona will likely have to pull off a similar trick to the ones they pulled of last summer, convincing the player that Camp Nou is the best place for them. Should they get into a bidding war, they are fighting a losing battle with Premier League sides.