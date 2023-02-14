Barcelona will allow defender out if he requests move

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has grown tired of speculation surrounding his players of late, with Ansu Fati’s future coming under particular scrutiny. Yet there are a number of players not getting the game time they might want, leading to speculation on potential moves in the summer.

All three of Barcelona’s forwards not named Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele are under pressure to perform. Another case of a player warming the bench a little too often for their liking is Eric Garcia.

The 22-year-old central defender began the season well for Barcelona, starting five of their first six La Liga matches. However since Xavi has had all of his defenders fit, Garcia has dropped out of the side, and is on a run of one start in the last eight league games.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana do not have any intention of trying to move Garcia on in the summer. If Garcia himself should seek a move though, they will allow him to move on. They see him as a developing player with plenty of room for improvement.

It is worth highlighting that he is just 22 years of age. While the doubts about Garcia tend to relate more to his physique rather than the mental side of the game, most central defenders do not hit their peak until their late twenties.

The Blaugrana have also been linked with various other centrla defenders on a free deal this summer, in the form of Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan N’Dicka.