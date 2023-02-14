Barcelona to sign Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy despite not being able to play

Barcelona did not manage to get the signing of Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy over the line before the January transfer deadline, but the 21-year-old will still move to Barcelona.

Director of Football Mateu Alemany confirmed last week that he would be joining the club, but they had to work out what the best solution was after FIFA rejected their appeal to the register Araujo. They are now appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the matter.

Quoting Barcelona Atletic manager Rafa Marquez, Relevo report that Araujo will train with the filial side initially.

“It wasn’t my request, but I’m delighted that he’s coming. They’ve already been watching him since before I arrived. Now this situation has arisen and I’m delighted. He’s going to be with me for a while and then move on to the first team. He’ll be able to integrate bit by bit, and hopefully have a nice career here.”

The idea was that Araujo would replace Hector Bellerin, moving between the two teams in the second half of the season.

The plan is for Araujo to get fit with Marquez and Barca Atletic, before beginning training with the senior side. Currently being the offseason in Major League Soccer, Araujo will not have had a preseason with the Galaxy.