Barcelona target could remain at Chelsea for next season despite being out of favour

This summer promises to be a big one for Barcelona, with the club looking to improve their squad while making their financial situation worse.

One big sale is expected in order to help ease the pressure of the club’s issues with FFP and the La Liga salary cap, but reinforcements will be required, and club officials are reportedly looking to bring in two forwards.

One of those could be former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international left the club last summer after a successful seven month spell, but his fortunes at Chelsea have been less good, and he finds himself out of the first team reckoning under Graham Potter.

Aubameyang had the option to leave Chelsea in favour of a loan move to the MLS, but he has rejected that possibility, and is reportedly very keen on a return to Barcelona. However, Potter admitted that the forward could stay at Chelsea despite being out of favour.

“Aubameyang is not in a terminal situation with us. He has not played because there are other players that we want to see in the short term, but he may have options in the future.

“He hasn’t been coming in, but he’s training well and I’m sure he’s going to get his chance. He is working with the rest of his teammates and we are satisfied with him.”

Should a deal be organised for Aubameyang, Barcelona would likely demand that the player lowers his wages significantly in order to join, due to the club’s financial situation. It remains to be seen whether a transfer is organised this summer.