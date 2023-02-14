Barcelona on track for best defence in history

Barcelona’s defensive record in La Liga is in large part responsible for their current position at the top of the table. After conceding just 7 goals in their opening 21 games in La Liga, the Blaugrana are on record-setting pace.

Earlier on in the season Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to make a number of miraculous interventions in order to secure clean sheets, but with the back four of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde settling into rhythm, they now look as solid as their record suggests.

The 7 goals they have conceded, just 0.33 goals per game, is currently matching the record pace set by Deportivo La Coruna under Arsenio Iglesias in 1993-94, as per Sport. Depor would lose their 22nd game 2-0 meaning a just a single goal conceded against Cadiz this weekend would leave Barcelona as standalone pace-setters.

The current season record in La Liga, in its current format is held by that Deportivo side, alongside Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in 2015-16. Both finished the season with 18 goals conceded, an average of 0.47 goals conceded per game.

It is improbable that the Blaugrana can continue this rate, which would leave them 12-13 goals conceded all season, but as they continue to shut teams out, competing with the record looks increasingly possible. So far ter Stegen has 15 clean sheets, with Francisco Liano, goalkeeper in that Deportivo side under Iglesisas, holding the record for shutouts at 26 for the season.