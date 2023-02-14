Atletico Madrid reveal Joao Felix asking price

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Joao Felix this summer after his loan spell at Chelsea.

Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the last 12 months after sliding down the pecking order with Los Rojiblancos.

Following the club’s decision to sanction a loan move to Stamford Bridge last month, Felix’s position in Madrid has come under major scrutiny.

Chelsea retain an option to make his switch to the Premier League a permanent deal in the coming months and Atletico are open to a switch, if their terms are met in the coming months.

As per reports from Relevo, Chelsea are already convinced over a permanent transfer for Felix, with the Premier League giants ready to negotiate a move.

The report states Atletico are willing to sell Felix ahead of the 2023/24 season, if Chelsea meet their €100m asking price, with a middle ground reached over his value in 2023.