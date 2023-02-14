Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid reveal Joao Felix asking price

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Joao Felix this summer after his loan spell at Chelsea.

Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the last 12 months after sliding down the pecking order with Los Rojiblancos.

Following the club’s decision to sanction a loan move to Stamford Bridge last month, Felix’s position in Madrid has come under major scrutiny.

Chelsea retain an option to make his switch to the Premier League a permanent deal in the coming months and Atletico are open to a switch, if their terms are met in the coming months.

As per reports from Relevo, Chelsea are already convinced over a permanent transfer for Felix, with the Premier League giants ready to negotiate a move.

The report states Atletico are willing to sell Felix ahead of the 2023/24 season, if Chelsea meet their €100m asking price, with a middle ground reached over his value in 2023.

