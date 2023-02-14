Andreas Christensen looking forward to facing Marcus Rashford and Manchester United

Andreas Christensen has surprised many during his first seven months as a Barcelona player. The 26-year-old defender was initially thought to be just a backup in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, but has started regularly in his first season at the club.

Gerard Pique’s retirement, along with the decision to push Jules Kounde to right back, has meant that Christensen has started the majority of Barcelona’s matches this season. He will almost certainly be in the line-up for Thursday’s mouth-watering Europa League round of 32 first leg tie against Manchester United.

Christensen has faced Man Utd many times during his Chelsea career, but will take them on as a Barca player for the first time tomorrow. Speaking to Barcelona’s official media channels, the Danish international stated that he has been impressed with the Red Devils this season.

“They have great quality and their way of playing is good. I think ten Hag will take them to another level. It will be a tough game, but I think we are in a big moment. It will be a great game.”

Christensen will face off against Europe’s current most prolific forward in Marcus Rashford, and the Dane admitted that he is a big fan of the Englishman.

“He’s in great shape at the moment. I like him a lot, I love the way he plays. He’s a direct, dangerous and powerful player.”

Christensen will have to be at his best to contain Rashford on Thursday, and he is expected to have different partner in the heart of the Barcelona defence. Kounde is expected to be alongside him, with Ronald Araujo pushed out to right back to deal with the threat of Rashford.