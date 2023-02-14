Analysis: Should Barcelona spend big to sign Angelo Gabriel this summer?

In recent years, Barcelona have increased their focus on scouting the best and brightest talents in South America, with the view to bringing them over to Catalonia to ply their trade in the La Masia set-up.

There have been successes and failures using this method. Ronald Araujo has undoubtedly been a great signing, having been bought from Uruguayan side Boston River back in 2018. The 23-year-old has firmly established himself as a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez this season.

Lucas Roman was signed from Ferro in January, while club officials are targeting a summer move for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, who recently won the U20 Sudamericano with Brazil, finishing as joint-top goal scorer.

Another player that Barcelona are looking at in Brazil in Santos winger Angelo Gabriel. They considered signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, but eventually pulled out of negotiations.

However, Angelo is expected to be on the move this summer, with Santos likely to cash in on their prized youngster, with his contract set to expire at the end of next year. Barcelona will surely be looking to do a deal, but they won’t be the only ones, with Calciomercato reporting that AC Milan are lining up a move for the teenager.

Nottingham Forest are another side interested in the forward, and the Premier League side had an offer of €18m rejected in January. However, The Nottingham Post expect them to rekindle their interest this summer.

Both Milan and Forest may have to pay Angelo’s release clause should Santos choose to hold out, which sits at €60m. However, for Barcelona it is much lower, albeit still steep at €35m. This is due to the Brazilian club violating their agreement with Barca when selling Gabriel Barbosa to Inter Milan in 2016.

Barcelona’s financial restrictions will make transfers difficult this summer, with outgoings expected before any incomings can be registered. However, if Santos do decide to cash in, the La Liga leaders may miss out if they do not move in the forthcoming transfer window.

There’s very little doubt in Brazil that Angelo will go on and become a sensational footballer, and Barcelona would be mad to miss out on securing his signature, especially since they can sign him on a cut price deal.

Despite already having Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres who are all natural on the right wing, Angelo should still be signed, as the youngster can play for Barca Atletic, and can come into the first team on occasion.

Barcelona will likely look to sell at least one forward this summer, which would give Angelo a better to come into the first team and show his value. Ansu Fati may be that player, and if Barcelona can get anywhere near the €100m that is being talked about as the player’s asking price, they would likely be able to splash out on Angelo.

He’d be unlikely to see many first team minutes in his first season or two, but there’s little doubt that Barcelona should invest the €35m needed to sign Angelo, as he has the potential to hold down a starting place for many years to come. The only sticking point will be the club’s finances, which could cost them, with other teams circling the 18-year-old.

