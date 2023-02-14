Analysis: Real Madrid should sacrifice talented young midfielder to bring in French wonderkid

Real Madrid’s summer of transfer business is unlikely to be overly flashy. It is something that the locals have gotten used to after the first spell under Florentino Perez was defined by luxury and indulgence.

As Los Blancos try to remain financially prudent and yet remain competitive with the Premier League, a clearly defined strategy has emerged; one star signing per summer, accompanied by a value pick-up of an established professional, preferably on a free.

That seems to be the modus operandi in Madrid again for the upcoming summer, but there are flaws in their planning too. Although Fran Garcia is due to return to the team in the summer from Rayo Vallecano, there are further holes in the squad to fill.

It has been rumoured that Los Blancos, impressed by his form, may try to bring Brahim Diaz back to the club from Milan. The Rossoneri have a €22m buy clause, which they plan to exercise, but Real Madrid can retain for just €25m.

However Defensa Central say they would be willing to let Brahim remain at Milan (in exchange for €22m), in order to make good on their interest in Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki. After breaking through the Lyon ranks at just 16, Cherki has regained his form after a couple of less impressive seasons.

Any deal would be dependent on the sale of Brahim and also the exit of Eden Hazard, who has 18 months left on his deal. The Belgian winger is due around €25m over those seasons, which combined with the sale of Brahim, Real Madrid think they would be able to tempt Lyon into a sale.

Cherki, now 19, operates as an attacking midfielder or a right-sided attacking midfielder. While that role has often been occupied by Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio has still seen some action this season. Out of contract this summer, given those minutes, Cherki could bed in and adapt to Real Madrid with as little pressure as possible.

The fact Real Madrid are unsure of whether to keep or sell Brahim shows that while they appreciate he is a good player, he will never be a priority for them either in terms of a transfer or in terms of minutes, should he return. As such, it makes sense to give those minutes to someone with a higher ceiling that Los Blancos are more keen on.

Of course all of this is hypothetical – shifting Hazard’s salary is a large obstacle and a difficult one at that. However Los Blancos have shown a desire to sign younger talents on the cusp of blossoming, see Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, are carving out a pathway for these talented youngsters they believe in. Cherki could be the next one, but it feels unlikely Brahim will be.