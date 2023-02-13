Valencia icon takes pole position for managerial position as crisis deepens

Valencia are mired in their worst crisis in many decades, both on and off the pitch. Following another defeat to Athletic Club at the weekend, Los Che slipped into the relegation zone.

Los Che will play Getafe next weekend, in a battle between 18th and 19th place, with both hoping to make it out of the drop zone. However that will be no simple task for Los Che, who are set to be without Edinson Cavani. Diario AS say his injury is worse than first feared and his muscle injury might see him out for up to a month.

They will also be missing Samu Castillejo, who is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards, while Yunus Musah and Samuel Lino both finished the came with knocks.

What is worse, they do not yet know who will be in charge. It seems the club are moving away from the idea of keeping caretaker manager Voro in place until the end of the season following recent results.

Nuno Espirito Santo and then Vicente Moreno were in the frame to come in, but the prospect of paying to buy them out of their contracts is putting Los Che off both, although the latter remains in the frame. Todofichajes have mentioned a surprise name in former Barcelona manager Gerard Martino as an option, but that remains an outside shout. In pole position is Ruben Baraja, former iconic player at Los Che, and last in management at Real Zaragoza in 2020.

Either way, Valencia must hurry their decision one way or another. Further uncertainty will not be aiding the focus of their players, as they look to avoid catastrophe.