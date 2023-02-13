‘They can’t play together’ – Toni Kroos responds directly to criticism after Club World Cup final

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has explained that he feels that it is sustainable for both him and Luka Modric to continue starting games for Los Blancos.

Following the Club World Cup final, El Chiringuito pundit and former Real Madrid player Javier Balboa explained that he no longer thought it was viable to play the two veterans together. Highlighting their physical fitness, Balboa remarked that when the two are present, the opposition can ‘suffocate’ Real Madrid.

This point was then put directly to Kroos, who struggled to contain his surprise at the question.

“For me there is no doubt that we can play together,” the German said, taken aback.

“Lately when we don’t don’t play together, you can see that it is a different football, we can still win, but there is still a difference. There is no doubt we can play together, and knowing that there are many players here who deserve minutes, I still think there is a difference. We’re still here.”

💥 ¿PUEDEN JUGAR JUNTOS MODRIC y KROOS? 💥 😳 "Cuando Luka y yo no jugamos… vemos que es otro fútbol. Hay diferencia todavía…" 🗣 KROOS responde a @javibalboa85 en #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/h1LdXZjBPm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 13, 2023

Kroos is yet to confirm his presence at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his contract expiring in the summer. It is thought that Kroos wants to ensure that he is a key player next season, rather than seeing out his Real Madrid career on the bench.