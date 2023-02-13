Premier League rivals ready to fight for David Raya

Three Premier League clubs are rumoured to preparing a summer bid for Spain international David Raya.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted he is growing increasingly concerned over Raya’s long term future at the club, after rejecting two contract offers.

Frank stated that his unwillingness to extend his deal beyond 2024 hints at an intention to move on from the club this summer.

Tottenham have been tipped as the favourites to sign the 27-year-old, as part of their plans to replace for French veteran Hugo Lloris, who turns 37 in 2023.

However, despite Raya’s insistence that his lack of commitment is motivated by wanting to focus on the season run-in, speculation has continued to grow.

According to reports from Football London, Spurs are not the only English club tracking Raya, with Chelsea and Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

A move to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford would be a ironic switch for the Catalan stopper, as he could replace one of the keepers he has already usurped at international level, in Kepa Arrizabalaga or David de Gea.